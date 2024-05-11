PM Modi should give clarification on his ’75 years age rule’: AAP’s Sanjay Singh: Video

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward to clarify the BJP’s ’75 years retirement formula’ which they have imposed on their senior party leaders.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue to lead the nation post the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh said that Kejriwal raised the “genuine” issue of ’75 years age rule’, which was made by Prime Minister Modi.

“They (BJP leaders, including Shah) said whatever rule PM Modi has made, it will be implemented on other leaders but not on Modi,” Singh said at the AAP office here.

Reiterating Kejriwal’s earlier statement, Singh said the ’75 years age rule’ was implemented on the BJP leaders like LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Yashwant Sinha, Sumitra Mahajan and several MPs, and they were asked to not to contest the elections.

#WATCH | AAP MP Sanjay Singh says, "Arvind Kejriwal raised a very legitimate question… PM Modi had said that whoever turns 75 in the BJP will not be allowed to contest elections and he will retire and under this formula, Lal Krishna Advani was not allowed to contest… pic.twitter.com/N0u93yBOLa — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2024

“PM Modi should himself give the clarification on the age rule made by him. He should also clarify that whether he is greedy for the post of PM,” Singh said.

Shah earlier asserted that Prime Minister Modi will continue to lead the country post 2024 Lok Sabha polls and hit out at Kejriwal for claiming the PM was seeking votes for making him his successor.