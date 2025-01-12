PM Modi to Attend Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on National Youth Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2025 on Sunday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

The event coincides with National Youth Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

This landmark initiative aims to inspire and empower India’s youth, aligning with the vision of building a developed India (Viksit Bharat).

Honoring India’s Youth Power

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm, calling the event a tribute to India’s youth power on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. “Over conversations and lunch, we will discuss various subjects aimed at building a Viksit Bharat,” he posted.

A tribute to India's Yuva Shakti!



Tomorrow, 12th January, is a very special day as it is the Jayanti of Swami Vivekananda.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue replaces the traditional National Youth Festival format with a more engaging and impactful platform.

The Viksit Bharat Challenge drew lakhs of youngsters and included a quiz, essay competition and in-person interactions.

The initiative echoes the Prime Minister’s Independence Day call to involve one lakh youth in politics without political affiliations, offering them a national platform to voice their ideas and shape India’s future.

Highlights of the Dialogue

The event is set to host 3,000 dynamic young leaders selected from across India. These participants will:

Present Innovative Solutions: Young leaders will deliver ten PowerPoint presentations representing critical thematic areas such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture. These presentations will reflect innovative ideas to address some of India’s pressing challenges.

Young leaders will deliver ten PowerPoint presentations representing critical thematic areas such as technology, sustainability, women empowerment, manufacturing, and agriculture. These presentations will reflect innovative ideas to address some of India’s pressing challenges. Participate in Personal Interactions: PM Modi will join the young leaders for lunch, allowing for direct exchanges of ideas, experiences, and aspirations. This unique setting aims to bridge the gap between governance and youth aspirations.

PM Modi will join the young leaders for lunch, allowing for direct exchanges of ideas, experiences, and aspirations. This unique setting aims to bridge the gap between governance and youth aspirations. Receive Recognition: The Prime Minister will release a compilation of the best essays written by participants on the ten pivotal themes, showcasing the creative and practical ideas proposed by the youth.

Rigorous Selection Process

The 3,000 participants were meticulously chosen through the Viksit Bharat Challenge, a merit-based, multi-stage selection process designed to identify motivated and visionary young minds:

Viksit Bharat Quiz: Conducted in 12 languages, this stage saw the participation of 30 lakh youth from all states. Essay Round: Over two lakh essays were submitted, articulating ideas on themes critical to achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat. In-Person Competitions: 25 candidates per theme advanced to the final stage. Each state identified its top three participants, forming dynamic teams for the national event.

The participants include:

1,500 youth from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track, representing the top 500 teams from state championships.

from the Viksit Bharat Challenge Track, representing the top 500 teams from state championships. 1,000 participants from the Traditional Track, selected through state-level youth festivals and cultural programs.

from the Traditional Track, selected through state-level youth festivals and cultural programs. 500 Pathbreakers invited for their groundbreaking contributions in science, technology, and other fields.

National Youth Day Activities

This year’s celebration of National Youth Day extends beyond discussions:

Empowering Future Leaders: The thematic presentations will focus on actionable solutions to national challenges.

The thematic presentations will focus on actionable solutions to national challenges. Encouraging Innovation: Cultural programs and exhibitions on innovation in science and technology will highlight the creative potential of India’s youth.

Cultural programs and exhibitions on innovation in science and technology will highlight the creative potential of India’s youth. Fostering Collaboration: The dialogue will serve as a platform for young leaders to collaborate and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Significance of the Dialogue

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue underscores the government’s commitment to engaging with the youth and harnessing their potential for national development.

It provides a unique opportunity for young Indians to share their visions directly with the Prime Minister and contribute to shaping policies that align with the aspirations of New India.

The event marks a pivotal moment in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation, with the youth playing a central role in driving change and innovation. Stay tuned for updates on the outcomes and key highlights from this transformative dialogue.