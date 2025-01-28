PM Modi to Headline BJP’s Delhi Poll Campaign with Major Rally in Ghonda Tomorrow

New Delhi: As Delhi’s Assembly elections draw near, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign with a massive rally in Ghonda, Northeast Delhi, on Wednesday. The event aims to bolster BJP’s efforts to break its 27-year hiatus from power in the capital, with a strategic focus on Hindutva and infrastructure development.

Rally in Ghonda Assembly Seat

The rally will take place in the Ghonda Assembly seat, located near Mustafabad, which was a hotspot for communal riots in 2020. PM Modi’s speech is expected to touch on a range of issues, with a strong emphasis on development and reinforcing the party’s commitment to India’s cultural heritage. The BJP seeks to make inroads into Delhi’s power corridors, following a series of infrastructure projects launched earlier this month, including the laying of the foundation for various development initiatives.

PM Modi’s Upcoming Election Meetings

Apart from tomorrow’s rally, PM Modi is scheduled to hold additional election meetings on January 31 and February 2, leading up to the Assembly elections on February 5. These events are part of the party’s intensified campaign efforts in the region.

BJP’s ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ Campaign

In a bid to amplify its outreach, the Delhi BJP has rolled out full-page advertisements across major newspapers, featuring PM Modi and emphasizing the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’—a set of 20 promises under the party’s ‘Viksit Delhi Sankalp Patra’. The advertisements highlight the BJP’s commitment to fulfilling these promises if voted into power.

Welfare Initiatives Under ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’

In line with the ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ campaign, the BJP has promised several welfare initiatives, including:

Rs 2,500 monthly financial aid for women.

monthly financial aid for women. Affordable LPG cylinders at Rs 500, with a free cylinder during Holi and Diwali.

at Rs 500, with a free cylinder during Holi and Diwali. Rs 21,000 in aid for pregnant women, along with nutritious meals for slum dwellers at Rs 5.

in aid for pregnant women, along with nutritious meals for slum dwellers at Rs 5. Free OPD services for senior citizens above 70.

for senior citizens above 70. Rs 10 lakh in free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

in free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Pension schemes for senior citizens and widows, with pensions ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000.

The BJP’s focus on eradicating corruption and continuing existing welfare schemes forms the backbone of its vision for a ‘Viksit Delhi’ (Developed Delhi).

BJP vs AAP in Delhi Assembly Elections

The February 5 elections will see the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vying for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP has intensified its efforts to challenge the incumbent party and reclaim control.

The results will be declared on February 8, with both parties ramping up their campaigning in the final stretch leading up to the election.