Yogi Adityanath’s Bold Challenge: Will Minorities Accept Ram as Their Ancestor?

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday raised a provocative question about India’s minorities, urging them to recognize Lord Ram as an ancestral figure, much like he is considered in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country. Speaking at an event in Lucknow, the CM pointed to the deep cultural ties between India and Indonesia, emphasizing how Ram is viewed as an ancestor in the Southeast Asian nation.

In his address, Yogi Adityanath remarked on Indonesia’s pride in its Indian roots. He pointed out that the Indonesian President takes pride in his Indian DNA, noting that his name itself is inspired by Sanskrit. The Chief Minister went on to highlight that in Indonesia, Ram is revered as an ancestor, Garuda is the national airline, Ganpati is featured on their currency, and Ram Leela is celebrated as a national festival.

Call for Minorities to Embrace Their Heritage

The CM raised the question of whether India’s largest minority population, which he believes has become a victim of vote bank politics, will ever accept that Ram is also part of their heritage. He stressed the importance of embracing one’s ancestry, citing Indonesia as an example of how a nation proudly integrates its cultural and historical ties to India.

Amendments to the Waqf Act: Yogi’s Response to Opposition

In the same event, Yogi Adityanath addressed concerns regarding the Waqf Act amendments, defending them as necessary for ensuring transparency and justice. “The amendments are a necessity of the times,” said Yogi, adding that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has worked on the changes, and he hopes they will be implemented in the next session.

He also pointed out the discrepancies in Waqf land claims in Uttar Pradesh, revealing that only 7,000 out of 1.27 lakh properties claimed by Waqf were valid. Yogi asserted that public property should serve administrative purposes and benefit the public, rather than being misused.

Shahi Jama Masjid Controversy: Yogi Stresses Historical Evidence

The Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal became a focal point during the Chief Minister’s address. Yogi referenced historical documents such as the Puranas and Ain-i-Akbari to underscore his position, stating that the Mir Baqi had demolished a Lord Vishnu temple to build the mosque. Yogi insisted that historical facts should not be ignored and urged those questioning the evidence to consider findings from archaeological excavations in Sambhal, which confirm the existence of an ancient city referenced in the Puranas.

Power Theft and its Financial Burden in Sambhal

Yogi Adityanath also took a firm stance on power theft, particularly in Sambhal, where, according to him, electricity theft worth Rs 200 crore occurs monthly. He revealed that illegal power connections were traced back to mosques, leading to raids on four mosques, where illegal connections were disconnected. The CM stated that such thefts placed a significant financial burden on the UP Power Corporation, which is facing a projected annual loss of Rs 46,000 crore, expected to rise to Rs 60,000 crore next year.

Criticism of Delhi’s Power Supply

In a broader comparison, Yogi criticized the Delhi government for its high electricity rates and frequent power cuts, contrasting them with Uttar Pradesh’s relatively lower rates and better power supply conditions. “In Delhi, electricity costs Rs 9-10 per unit, while in UP, it’s just Rs 3.5 per unit. Yet, Delhi faces frequent power cuts,” Yogi said.

