PM Modi to Inaugurate Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Here Are the Details

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025’ on Friday at Bharat Mandapam, located in the heart of the national capital.

This highly anticipated event, regarded as India’s largest mobility expo, will span six days, running from January 17 to January 22, 2025.

The expo will take place across three premier venues: Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi, and the India Expo Center and Mart in Greater Noida.

A Comprehensive Mobility Showcase

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 aims to bring the entire mobility value chain under one roof, offering an unparalleled platform for collaboration, innovation, and growth.

The event features nine concurrent shows, over 20 conferences, specialized pavilions, and state sessions dedicated to showcasing policies, technologies, and innovations in the mobility sector.

This year’s theme, “Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain,” highlights a vision of collaboration and innovation that transcends borders, emphasizing sustainable and cutting-edge advancements in the mobility and automotive sectors.

Key Objectives and Highlights

According to a government press release, the expo is a global industry-led initiative supported by the Indian government and coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council of India. The event aims to:

Foster collaboration across the automotive and mobility ecosystem.

Highlight India’s strides in sustainability and innovation.

Showcase groundbreaking policies and initiatives by various states.

Facilitate partnerships between Indian and global stakeholders.

Significance on a Global Stage

As the second edition of this global mobility expo, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 builds on its inaugural success, aiming to further solidify India’s position as a global leader in mobility solutions.

With participation from exhibitors and visitors worldwide, the event offers an invaluable opportunity to explore the latest trends and technologies driving the future of mobility.

During last year’s inauguration, Prime Minister Modi expressed pride in the event, saying, “I am immensely proud of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo for demonstrating India’s strength and innovation in the automotive sector.”

He also emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering innovation, citing an allocation of Rs 1 lakh crore for research in the mobility sector and expanded tax exemptions for startups to encourage growth.

Impressive Growth in India’s Automotive Sector

India’s automotive industry continues to showcase robust growth, cementing its position as the world’s third-largest car market.

According to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), automobile sales in 2024 surged by 11.6%, reaching an all-time high of 2.5 crore units, compared to 2.3 crore units in 2023.

Key Growth Drivers

Two-Wheeler Segment: The two-wheeler market drove growth with a 14.5% increase, recording sales of 1.95 crore units in 2024.

The two-wheeler market drove growth with a 14.5% increase, recording sales of 1.95 crore units in 2024. Passenger Vehicles and Three-Wheelers: Both segments achieved record-breaking sales figures, with significant growth during the October-December quarter of 2024.

Both segments achieved record-breaking sales figures, with significant growth during the October-December quarter of 2024. Commercial Vehicles: The commercial vehicle segment also saw unprecedented sales, contributing to the sector’s overall success.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi Highlights India’s Timeless Spiritual Heritage and Harmony

Why Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Matters

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 serves as a strategic platform for:

Innovation and Technology Exchange: Showcasing the latest innovations in electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and sustainable mobility solutions. Policy Advocacy: Highlighting India’s progressive policies and investments aimed at transforming the automotive sector. Business Opportunities: Creating new avenues for partnerships between startups, established companies, and government bodies. Global Recognition: Reinforcing India’s reputation as a hub for automotive excellence and innovation.

A Sustainable and Forward-Thinking Future

The event’s emphasis on sustainability aligns with India’s broader vision of reducing carbon emissions and fostering green mobility solutions. By uniting stakeholders from across the globe, Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 sets the stage for a future where technology and sustainability go hand in hand.