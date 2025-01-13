Maha Kumbh 2025: PM Modi Highlights India’s Timeless Spiritual Heritage and Harmony

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Maha Kumbh 2025 has commenced in the holy city of Prayagraj, marking the beginning of a 45-day spiritual journey that celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage and timeless traditions.

On this auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the nation, emphasizing the Maha Kumbh’s embodiment of India’s spiritual values and its celebration of faith and harmony.

PM Modi’s Message on Maha Kumbh 2025

Taking to the social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartfelt wishes to all pilgrims, saints, and visitors. In his post, PM Modi wrote:

“With the holy bath on Paush Purnima, the Maha Kumbh has begun on the holy land of Prayagraj from today. On this divine occasion related to our faith and culture, I salute and greet all the devotees from my heart. I wish that this huge festival of Indian spiritual tradition brings new energy and enthusiasm in the life of all of you.”

He further highlighted the significance of the Maha Kumbh, stating:

“A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture! Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion, and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony.”

A Grand Beginning with Paush Purnima

The festival began with a sacred bath at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The holy dip on Paush Purnima, a significant day in the Hindu calendar, marks the commencement of this grand event.

Devotees from across India and the world have gathered in Prayagraj to perform the ritual of the Shahi Snan, a royal bathing ceremony. This year’s Maha Kumbh is expected to attract over 45 crore pilgrims between January 13 and February 26, making it the world’s largest religious gathering.

Unprecedented Security and Technological Innovations

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has implemented advanced security measures to ensure a safe and peaceful experience for all attendees. Key features include:

Underwater Drones : Capable of diving up to 100 meters, these drones provide 24/7 surveillance in the Sangam area.

: Capable of diving up to 100 meters, these drones provide 24/7 surveillance in the Sangam area. Tethered Drones : With a range of 120 meters, these drones offer an aerial view to monitor swelling crowds and identify areas requiring intervention.

: With a range of 120 meters, these drones offer an aerial view to monitor swelling crowds and identify areas requiring intervention. AI-Powered Cameras: Around 2,700 cameras equipped with artificial intelligence and facial recognition technology are installed for real-time monitoring and crowd management.

These measures ensure a secure environment for devotees while showcasing India’s adoption of cutting-edge technology in managing large-scale events.

Infrastructure and Facilities for Pilgrims

To accommodate the millions of pilgrims, authorities have made extensive arrangements:

Accommodation: Over 1,50,000 tents have been set up, along with enhanced sanitation facilities, including additional toilets and waste management systems. Electricity: The event has seen the installation of 4,50,000 new electricity connections, with power consumption projected to exceed that of 1,00,000 urban apartments in the region. Transportation: Electric Buses : Special eco-friendly buses are operational for devotees.

: Special eco-friendly buses are operational for devotees. Special Trains: The Indian Railways has introduced 98 special trains to make over 3,300 trips during the festival, ensuring smooth connectivity. Healthcare: Temporary hospitals with state-of-the-art surgical and diagnostic facilities have been established to provide round-the-clock medical care.

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Symbol of Faith and Unity

The Maha Kumbh is not just a religious gathering; it is a celebration of India’s spiritual heritage and unity in diversity. The festival brings together people from all walks of life, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and nationality.

The ritualistic Shahi Snan performed by saints and devotees is a testament to the deep-rooted traditions that have been preserved through centuries. Beyond the spiritual significance, the Maha Kumbh serves as a platform to showcase India’s cultural richness, attracting global attention.

Transforming Prayagraj into a World-Class Venue

Prayagraj has undergone a remarkable transformation to host this grand event. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, the city now boasts:

Upgraded roads and seamless connectivity.

Enhanced public amenities to accommodate the massive influx of visitors.

Modern waste management systems to maintain cleanliness during the festival.

These developments highlight the government’s commitment to making the Maha Kumbh 2025 an unforgettable experience for all participants.