Mahakumbh 2025 Begins: A Grand Spiritual Gathering in Prayagraj with CM Yogi Adityanath’s Warm Welcome

New Delhi: The much-anticipated Mahakumbh 2025, a grand confluence of spirituality, culture, and devotion, has officially commenced in the holy city of Prayagraj on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended a heartfelt welcome to all devotees, saints, and Kalpvasis, highlighting the unique essence of the event that beautifully merges ancient traditions with modernity.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s Message to the Devotees

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Yogi Adityanath shared his greetings on Paush Purnima, inviting participants to this unparalleled spiritual celebration. He wrote:

“Greetings on Paush Purnima. The world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, ‘Mahakumbh,’ is starting today in the holy city of Prayagraj. All the revered saints, Kalpvasis, and devotees who have come to experience unity in diversity, meditate, and take a sacred bath at the confluence of faith and modernity are heartily welcomed. May Maa Ganga fulfill all your wishes—best wishes for the inauguration and first bath of Maha Kumbh Prayagraj. Sanatan Pride-Maha Kumbh Festival.”

This message resonated deeply with millions of followers, amplifying the festive spirit surrounding the Mahakumbh.

Over 50 Lakh Devotees Gather at Sangam Triveni

The divine atmosphere at the Sangam Triveni in Prayagraj came alive on Sunday as over 50 lakh devotees gathered to take the holy dip in the sacred waters. Paush Purnima, marking the first bathing festival, set the stage for an auspicious beginning of the Mahakumbh.

Earlier on Saturday, another 33 lakh pilgrims participated in the holy rituals, and the event is expected to see a record turnout of over 45 crore devotees in the weeks ahead. The gathering includes saints, sages, Kalpvasis, families, children, and elderly individuals—all united by their devotion and faith.

Transforming Prayagraj: A Testament to CM Yogi Adityanath’s Vision

Prayagraj has witnessed a remarkable transformation under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The city, once defined by narrow and worn-out roads, now boasts world-class infrastructure, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience for pilgrims.

Key highlights of the city’s transformation include:

The construction and improvement of over 200 roads , providing smooth connectivity across key locations.

, providing smooth connectivity across key locations. Upgraded sanitation and waste management systems to maintain cleanliness during the event.

Enhanced security measures, with thousands of personnel deployed to ensure the safety of devotees.

Modern facilities for accommodation, food, and transportation, catering to the diverse needs of pilgrims.

These developments have added to the convenience and joy of participants, reflecting the government’s dedication to making the Mahakumbh 2025 a memorable event for all.

The First Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti

The Mahakumbh’s spiritual journey continues with the first Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, scheduled for January 14. This traditional bathing ritual will see the participation of all Akharas in a majestic sequence that highlights the rich heritage of Sanatan Dharma.

Symbolizing Unity in Diversity

The Mahakumbh is not just a festival; it’s a celebration of India’s cultural and spiritual diversity. With attendees from across the globe, the event symbolizes the timeless unity of humanity, transcending barriers of caste, creed, and nationality.

The sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers becomes a focal point where millions seek divine blessings, purify their souls, and celebrate the eternal glory of Sanatan Dharma.

Mahakumbh 2025: A Global Spiritual Event

The Mahakumbh in Prayagraj is revered as the world’s largest religious gathering, drawing devotees, scholars, and tourists from all corners of the world. From meditative sessions and spiritual discourses to cultural programs and rituals, the event offers a holistic experience that blends devotion with enlightenment.

As the Mahakumbh progresses, it is expected to contribute significantly to Uttar Pradesh’s cultural tourism, attracting international attention and reinforcing India’s position as a spiritual and cultural hub.