PM Modi to Launch Mega Projects Worth Over ₹2 Lakh Crore in Visakhapatnam Today

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch and lay the foundation stones for a series of transformative projects valued at over ₹2 lakh crore during his visit to Visakhapatnam today.

The projects aim to bolster sustainable growth, infrastructure development, and industrial expansion, with a special focus on North Andhra Pradesh.

This marks PM Modi’s second visit to Andhra Pradesh after assuming office for the third term. The event is significant for the state, especially with the presence of key leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who will accompany the Prime Minister during the high-profile roadshow and public meeting.

Detailed Itinerary for PM Modi’s Visit

Arrival and Roadshow:

PM Modi will arrive at INS Dega airport at 4:15 p.m. and commence a roadshow from Siripuram Cross Roads to the AU Engineering College grounds, where the public meeting is scheduled. Authorities anticipate a turnout of approximately 80,000 for the roadshow and nearly 2 lakh attendees at the public meeting.

Public Meeting:

The public meeting, set to take place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., will feature several high-ranking officials, including Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of State Bhupati Raju Srinivasa Varma, and BJP state president Purandeswari.

Key Projects to Be Inaugurated and Launched

South Coast Railway Zone Headquarters (SCoR): PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the headquarters of the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam, fulfilling a long-standing demand under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Green Hydrogen Hub at Pudimadaka: The NTPC Green Energy Limited’s (NGEL) Green Hydrogen Hub will be developed under the National Green Hydrogen Mission at Pudimadaka in Atchutapuram mandal.

The project involves a staggering investment of ₹1.85 lakh crore, focusing on 20 GW of renewable energy capacity to produce 1,500 tonnes of green hydrogen per day.

It also aims to produce 7,500 tonnes of green hydrogen derivatives, such as green methanol and sustainable aviation fuel, catering primarily to export markets. Bulk Drug Park in Anakapalle District: Located at Nakkapalli, the park represents an investment of ₹1,438.89 crore.

Strategically situated near the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), this initiative is expected to boost pharmaceutical production and generate thousands of jobs. Krishnapatnam Industrial Area (KRIS City): This Tirupati district project, part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, will attract ₹10,500 crore in investments and create nearly one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities. Road and Railway Projects Worth ₹19,500 Crore: A series of significant infrastructure initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and fostering economic growth across Andhra Pradesh will also be launched.

Significance of PM Modi’s Visit

The projects highlight the central government’s commitment to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a hub for green energy, pharmaceuticals, and industrial development. The visit also underscores the growing collaboration between the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party, as these alliances rally support to bolster development in the state.

The event comes amid heightened public anticipation, with the state government making elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth execution. With special buses and comprehensive security measures in place, PM Modi’s visit is expected to make a lasting impact on Visakhapatnam’s infrastructure and economy.