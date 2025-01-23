Was Uncompromising in His Core Beliefs: PM Modi’s Tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on his birth anniversary, lauding his steadfast commitment to his beliefs and his efforts in promoting Indian culture and Maharashtra’s development.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi shared, “I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary.

He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and towards Maharashtra’s development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture.”

Legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray

Balasaheb Thackeray, born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, was the founder of the Shiv Sena, a political party rooted in the cause of the “Marathi manoos” and later aligned with Hindu nationalism.

Known as the “Hindu Hriday Samrat,” Thackeray’s influence extended beyond Maharashtra, gaining him respect and recognition across India.

He passed away at the age of 86 on November 17, 2012, in Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape the political landscape of Maharashtra.

Tributes Pour In

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari paid homage in Marathi, saying, “Tributes to Hindu hriday samrat revered Balasaheb Maharashtra.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also honored Thackeray’s memory, writing in Marathi, “Humble tributes to the revered Hindu hriday samrat, Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, on his birth anniversary.”

The Shiv Sena Split: A Changed Party

Since Balasaheb’s passing, the Shiv Sena has undergone significant transformations. In 2022, the party split following a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.

This rebellion led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, forcing Uddhav Thackeray to resign as Chief Minister.

Subsequently, Shinde joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in Maharashtra, with himself as the Chief Minister. The Election Commission later recognized the Shinde-led faction as the “real” Shiv Sena.

Currently, the Shiv Sena is divided into two factions:

Shinde-Led Faction: Commands the support of a majority of Shiv Sena MLAs and is allied with the BJP. Uddhav Thackeray-Led Faction: Aligns with the Opposition in Maharashtra.

Competing for Balasaheb’s Legacy

On the occasion of Balasaheb Thackeray’s birth anniversary, both factions of the Shiv Sena are holding separate rallies to honor his memory. These events highlight the ongoing tussle over claiming his legacy, as both groups aim to align themselves with the principles and vision of their founder.

Balasaheb Thackeray’s Vision

Balasaheb Thackeray’s leadership was characterized by his: