Police Arrest Protesting Battalion Constables Near NTR Stadium

A tense standoff unfolded today near NTR Stadium as police detained a group of protesting battalion constables. These constables, who had secured their jobs through rigorous selection, were demonstrating against recent disciplinary actions that led to the suspension of 39 constables and the dismissal of 10 others.

Abdul Wasi28 October 2024 - 12:55
The constables expressed disappointment, recalling the pre-election promises made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had pledged to improve police conditions and employment stability.

“Before the elections, Revanth Reddy promised a stable police career to each of us, but now he won’t even meet us,” said one of the battalion constables during the protest.

The constables are demanding that CM Revanth Reddy and DGP conduct a meeting to discuss their concerns and reassess the recent disciplinary actions.

As the tension around the issue grows, the constables insist that their appeals for justice and fair treatment be addressed.

