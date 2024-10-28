Police Arrest Protesting Battalion Constables Near NTR Stadium

Hyderabad: A tense standoff unfolded today near NTR Stadium as police detained a group of protesting battalion constables.

These constables, who had secured their jobs through rigorous selection, were demonstrating against recent disciplinary actions that led to the suspension of 39 constables and the dismissal of 10 others.

The constables expressed disappointment, recalling the pre-election promises made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who had pledged to improve police conditions and employment stability.

“Before the elections, Revanth Reddy promised a stable police career to each of us, but now he won’t even meet us,” said one of the battalion constables during the protest.

NTR స్టేడియం వద్దకు వస్తున్న బెటాలియన్ కానిస్టేబుళ్లను అరెస్ట్ చేస్తున్న పోలీసులు



కష్ట పడి ఉద్యోగం తెచ్చుకున్న 39 మంది కానిస్టేబుళ్లను సస్పెండ్ చేశారు.. 10 మందిని ఉద్యోగం నుండి తీసేసారు



ఎన్నికల ముందు రేవంత్ రెడ్డే వంద సార్లు అన్నాడు ఏక్ పోలీస్ చేస్తానని.. ఇప్పుడు మమ్మల్ని… pic.twitter.com/0SWDwBfqtI — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) October 28, 2024

The constables are demanding that CM Revanth Reddy and DGP conduct a meeting to discuss their concerns and reassess the recent disciplinary actions.

As the tension around the issue grows, the constables insist that their appeals for justice and fair treatment be addressed.