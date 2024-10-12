Police Arrests Man Who Vandalized Durga Idol at Nampally Exhibition Grounds

Hyderabad: Authorities have arrested Krishnaiah Goud, a mentally unstable individual from Nagar Kurnool, for vandalizing the idol of Durga at Nampally Exhibition Grounds.

According to police reports, Goud approached the temple seeking food but found nothing to eat.

In a fit of anger, he ransacked the mandap and broke the idol’s arm. The police confirmed the arrest and stated that Goud’s mental condition is not stable.

This incident has raised concerns about security at religious sites and the need for mental health support in the community.