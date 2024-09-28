Police Prevent Harish Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy from Entering Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad, Telangana – Police blocked former ministers Harish Rao and Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with BRS leaders, from entering Gandhi Hospital.

The leaders had come to pay their respects to the body of Buchamma, a victim who allegedly committed suicide due to harassment caused by the Hydra operation.

Despite their request, the police, citing orders from higher authorities, prevented the leaders from entering the mortuary to view the deceased.

The incident has sparked tensions as leaders and supporters demand answers for the tragedy.