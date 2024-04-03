Police Raid Hookah Parlour in Gachibowli, Two Arrested

In a recent operation, the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) conducted a raid on a hookah parlour nestled within a building in Gachibowli. The raid, carried out on Tuesday night, resulted in the apprehension of two individuals. M Ramesh, identified as the owner, and Shiva Kumar, the manager, were taken into custody.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated several hookah pots, assorted hookah flavors, and various related paraphernalia from the premises. The raid was initiated based on a tip-off received by the SOT regarding alleged irregularities in the functioning of the establishment.

According to reports from the police, the management of the hookah parlour was found to be in violation of prescribed regulations, including permitting minors onto the premises. Consequently, a case has been registered at the Gachibowli police station in connection with the incident.

The crackdown on such establishments underscores the authorities’ commitment to upholding legal protocols and ensuring public safety within the community. Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.