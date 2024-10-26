Police vs. Police: Tensions Rise as Protesting Constables Clash with Local Authorities in Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: Ibrahimpatnam, Ranga Reddy District: Tensions erupted as family members of battalion police constables staged a protest and engaged in a heated exchange with local police, including Maheshwaram DCP Sunitha Reddy, on the Nagajunasagar Highway.

The protest turned chaotic as DCP Sunitha Reddy expressed her anger, leading to significant traffic congestion in the area. The family members of the battalion police articulated several demands, calling for the implementation of a unified police policy similar to those in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

Key demands from the protesting families included:

The establishment of a uniform police policy in Telangana.

Provision of family welfare services until the uniform policy is enacted.

Modernization of colonial-era policies to suit current times.

Assurance of five-year postings at the same location with necessary family accommodations.

Elimination of exploitative practices within the battalion system, particularly under the guise of ‘Fatik’ assignments.

Protesters, holding placards and chanting slogans, emphasized that their lives are under the control of the Chief Minister, demanding an end to the oppressive conditions they face. They called for equal treatment for all employees in the Home Department, highlighting the need for consistency in policies, lifestyles, and working conditions.

The protest continues as the battalion families seek justice and recognition of their rights.