“Political Bombs Will Detonate Soon”: Minister Srinivas Reddy Hints at Arrests in Corruption Cases

Hyderabad: Stating that his ‘political bombs’ were not defused, the Minister of Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, said that his ‘political bombs’ will explode in two or three days and that some top politicians’ leaders will be arrested for corruption soon.

Stating that there is no truth in the remarks of opposition leaders, he made it clear that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will remain in his post for the next four years and one month.

They are speaking something as they have to speak as opposition leaders against the government, the Minister pointed out. He said that the Congress high command will decide the next Chief Minister after coming to power for the second time.

The CM change theory by opposition leaders is just a storm in the teacup, he said. During a chit-chat with journalists Ponguleti said the government has decided to conduct local body elections before.