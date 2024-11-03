Telangana

“Political Bombs Will Detonate Soon”: Minister Srinivas Reddy Hints at Arrests in Corruption Cases

Stating that there is no truth in the remarks of opposition leaders, he made it clear that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will remain in his post for the next four years and one month.

Safiya Begum3 November 2024 - 19:08
"Political Bombs Will Detonate Soon": Minister Srinivas Reddy Hints at Arrests in Corruption Cases
"Political Bombs Will Detonate Soon": Minister Srinivas Reddy Hints at Arrests in Corruption Cases

Hyderabad: Stating that his ‘political bombs’ were not defused, the Minister of Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, said that his ‘political bombs’ will explode in two or three days and that some top politicians’ leaders will be arrested for corruption soon.

Stating that there is no truth in the remarks of opposition leaders, he made it clear that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will remain in his post for the next four years and one month.

They are speaking something as they have to speak as opposition leaders against the government, the Minister pointed out. He said that the Congress high command will decide the next Chief Minister after coming to power for the second time.

The CM change theory by opposition leaders is just a storm in the teacup, he said. During a chit-chat with journalists   Ponguleti said the government has decided to conduct local body elections before.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Safiya Begum3 November 2024 - 19:08

Related Articles

123 11 Telangana Sepaktakraw Association Holds Uncontested Elections

Telangana Sepaktakraw Association Holds Uncontested Elections

3 November 2024 - 19:53
BRS MLA Harish Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Misleading Telangana and the Nation

BRS MLA Harish Rao Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Misleading Telangana and the Nation

3 November 2024 - 19:52
CM Revanth Reddy Hits Back at PM Modi, Highlights Telangana Government's Achievements

CM Revanth Reddy Hits Back at PM Modi, Highlights Telangana Government’s Achievements

3 November 2024 - 19:40
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends Marriage of Former AICC Secretary in Kerala

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Attends Marriage of Former AICC Secretary in Kerala

3 November 2024 - 19:21
Back to top button