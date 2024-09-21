Political journey of Sitaram Yechury an inspiration for all: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and former Minister K T Rama Rao (KTR) stated that the political career of Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury serves as an inspiration to all.

Speaking at the memorial meeting for Sitaram Yechury held at Ravindra Bharathi on Saturday, KTR remarked that Yechury is a leader who stands by principles in an era of politics driven by positions. He described Yechury as a rare leader who has remained a committed communist, even during times of widespread political defections, when many leaders were uncertain of their allegiances.

KTR said, “Politics of votes is different from politics for the people. I recall Yechury saying that while we may lag in electoral politics, we are ahead in fighting for the people and remain in their hearts.”

He stressed that whereas some politicians would see the people as nothing more than a voting bloc, Yechury—a highly educated individual—became an advocate for the oppressed. “Leaders who emerge from struggles are those who truly understand the hardships and sacrifices of the people, and I believe Yechury is one such leader,” KTR stated.

He further noted that Yechury’s humility should serve as a lesson for future leaders. “In an era of political acrimony, Yechury’s modesty is something future leaders can learn from. It takes immense courage to stand up against someone as powerful as Indira Gandhi during the Emergency and ask her to resign without hesitation,” he said.

He commended Yechury for his integrity in upholding the Constitution in the face of its frequent undermining for political purposes. Yechury had demonstrated an unflinching belief in it. KTR continued, citing Yechury’s strong belief that democracy lives on questioning and citing his life as an example of how one may become prominent without using titles but rather via ideology, public understanding of concerns, and a lifetime commitment to the welfare of the people.

“While our political parties and ideologies may differ, and while Yechury may have expressed dissent during the formation of Telangana, our bond remains strong as we both come from movements,” KTR noted. He also highlighted Yechury’s wish to donate his body to medical science, saying it reflected his commitment to serving the people, even in death.

KTR said, “Yechury reminded us that silence is dangerous when democracy is in peril. We must question whenever the Constitution is mocked, and that is the best tribute we can offer in his spirit. The life of Sitaram Yechury, who fought relentlessly for his beliefs, is an example for new-generation leaders like us.”

JSP President Prof Kodandaram, MLC, Telangana CPM Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPM Politburo Member BV Raghavulu, Mohan Kanda, MP Mallu Ravi, MLA Maganti Gopinath, and others attended the memorial meeting.