Delhi

Politics of hatred continues by BJP, as Delhi Party Chief made a hateful statement

BJP continues to spread Hatred against Muslims as Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said the Congress party's manifesto includes "jihadi" and "appeasement" politics.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Politics of hatred continues by BJP, as Delhi Party Chief made a hateful statement
Politics of hatred continues by BJP, as Delhi Party Chief made a hateful statement

New Delhi: BJP continues to spread Hatred against Muslims as Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said the Congress party’s manifesto includes “jihadi” and “appeasement” politics.

Related Stories
Chairman of AIPC Calls for Inputs in Telangana for Congress Manifesto
Lok Sabha Polls: Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on April 19
Jagan asks YSRCP cadres to go for clean sweep
Umbrella Body of Civil Societies in Bengal to Support TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
JD-U’s Dual Approach: Part of INDIA Bloc, Yet Campaigning Solo

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva slammed the Congress, saying the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections “aims to break the country”.

“The manifesto of the Congress reeks of ‘jihadi’ thinking and appeasement politics. They have said if we come to power we will survey the assets of the country. Congress should explain which assets they are referring to. Are they talking about the jewellery of our mothers and daughters?” he said.

Asking if the Congress wanted to “confiscate the assets of mothers and sisters”, Sachdeva said, “Is it a crime to belong to the majority Hindu community? Is it a crime to wear ‘mangalsutra’?”

Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal also addressed the press conference.

He slammed the AAP for delaying the disbursal of funds for purchasing uniforms and books for students in MCD schools. He accused the AAP of corru

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button