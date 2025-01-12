Post-Arrest Bail for Imran Khan: Can the Lahore High Court Change the Outcome?

Lahore: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has filed for post-arrest bail in eight cases connected to the May 9, 2023, violence, including the attack on the residence of a senior army officer. Khan, who is currently incarcerated, moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday seeking relief in these cases.

Khan’s Bail Petition and Legal Arguments

The separate bail petitions were filed after Lahore’s Anti-Terrorism Court denied Khan bail in November 2023. The 72-year-old former leader has argued that the prosecution has failed to provide substantial evidence linking him to the violent protests that erupted on May 9 following his arrest. Khan claims that the charges against him are part of a “well-orchestrated plan” designed to harass and politically target him.

May 9 Violence and Alleged Involvement

On May 9, 2023, widespread protests and riots broke out across Pakistan following Khan’s arrest by paramilitary Rangers at the Islamabad High Court. The protests led to extensive damage, including the attack on military installations like the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), Mianwali airbase, and the ISI building in Faisalabad. The Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi was also targeted by the rioting mob.

Khan has denied any involvement in instigating the violence, claiming that the charges against him—primarily abetment—are vague and unsubstantiated. He asserts that these charges are based on inconsistencies in the investigation and are an attempt to politically victimize him.

Khan’s Plea for Post-Arrest Bail

Khan has been facing multiple legal battles and has been in jail since August 2023. While he is reportedly named in 12 cases related to the May 9 events, he has already secured bail in four of them. In his petition, Khan requests the Lahore High Court to overturn the earlier decision by the trial court and grant him post-arrest bail in the remaining cases.

LHC’s Likely Hearing of Petition

The Lahore High Court is expected to take up Khan’s post-arrest bail petition on Monday, as his legal team seeks relief for him in connection to the ongoing political unrest in Pakistan.