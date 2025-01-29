Pragati Yatra: Nitish Kumar to visit Katihar today, review development projects

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will visit Katihar on January 31 as part of the second phase of his ongoing Pragati Yatra to assess the progress of development projects, inaugurate completed works, and lay the foundation for new infrastructure initiatives.

This visit is a part of the larger effort to strengthen governance, improve public infrastructure, and ensure the effective implementation of welfare programs across the state.

Pragati Yatra: A Key Initiative to Boost Development in Bihar

The Pragati Yatra is a significant initiative by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, designed to oversee the progress of various development projects and welfare schemes across Bihar.

During his visit to Katihar, the Chief Minister will engage with local residents, community representatives, and members of Jivika groups to address any concerns and ensure that the ongoing initiatives are benefiting the people at the grassroots level.

Key Activities during Nitish Kumar’s Visit to Katihar

On the agenda for his visit, Nitish Kumar will inspect several ongoing and completed infrastructure projects, including key public amenities such as residential schools for the minority community in Rampur Panchayat under the Koda Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister will also review essential public services such as hospitals, roads, and Anganwadi centers, ensuring they are in good condition and accessible to the local population.

In addition to the field visits, Nitish Kumar will hold a detailed review meeting with district officials. This meeting will focus on assessing the progress of government welfare schemes and identifying areas where implementation may need strengthening.

By directly interacting with officials and community representatives, the Chief Minister aims to ensure that development projects are on track and that any challenges faced by the local population are promptly addressed.

Strengthening Infrastructure and Governance

The Pragati Yatra, which has already visited Purnea and other districts, is designed to take stock of Bihar’s infrastructural progress. This initiative seeks to bolster the state’s governance and facilitate the delivery of public welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

Through this Yatra, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is actively working to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every citizen, particularly in rural and underdeveloped areas.

Inaugurations and New Projects: A Commitment to Progress

During his previous visit to Purnea, Nitish Kumar inaugurated and laid the foundation for 62 development projects worth Rs 580 crore. These projects span various sectors, including roads, healthcare, education, and water conservation.

Some notable initiatives include the construction of solar rooftop installations, the development of a library and playgrounds, and the building of infrastructure under the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali Abhiyan, which focuses on improving water supply and environmental sustainability.

The Chief Minister also took the time to visit key facilities, such as the Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya in Majra, where he examined the installation of solar panels and other amenities.

He also visited a playground developed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) at Kamakhya Senior Secondary School. Additionally, CM Nitish distributed cheques to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, showcasing the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Bihar’s citizens.

Addressing Public Concerns and Implementation Challenges

One of the main objectives of the Pragati Yatra is to ensure that all government welfare programs are implemented effectively.

During the review meetings, Nitish Kumar discussed the challenges faced by local officials in implementing these schemes. He listened to concerns raised by public representatives and directed officials to address these issues swiftly, ensuring that every initiative reaches the people it is meant to benefit.

Looking Ahead: Nitish Kumar’s Upcoming Visits

The Pragati Yatra will continue with visits to districts across Bihar, with Nitish Kumar scheduled to visit Madhepura on Thursday. Through this tour, the Chief Minister is taking a hands-on approach to governance, directly overseeing development initiatives and maintaining a close connection with the people of Bihar.

The Yatra is expected to play a critical role in advancing Bihar’s infrastructural development and improving the delivery of public services.