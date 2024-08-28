Prakruthi Kambam, Femina Miss India Telangana 2024, Aims to Empower Through Beauty Pageants

Hyderabad: Prakruthi Kambam, the newly crowned Femina Miss India Telangana 2024, views beauty pageants as more than just a contest of looks. During a media interaction at FTCCI, she expressed that beauty pageants provide an opportunity to showcase culture and tradition at a national level, while also serving as a platform for empowerment and personal growth.

“Beauty pageants are a celebration of beauty and brains, encompassing personality, talent, character, intelligence, and social consciousness,” Prakruthi shared. “They are not just about outer appearance but also include private interviews with judges and responses to public on-stage questions.”

Prakruthi’s journey to the crown is a testament to her resilience and growth. A model, actor, dancer, and choreographer, she has turned her experiences into a diverse career in the arts. Having faced personal challenges, she found strength through dance, sports, and creative pursuits, with nature playing a significant role in her healing process.

With roots in Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, Prakruthi completed her early education in Bangalore and currently resides in Hyderabad. “Hyderabad holds a special place in my heart as my father’s hometown,” she shared, reflecting on her deep connection to the city.

Prakruthi’s story is one of perseverance and self-discovery. “After enduring years of abuse and questioning my worth, I chose to immerse myself in activities that allowed me to grow positively,” she explained. “This pageant has been more than just a personal achievement; it has taught me invaluable life lessons, built my confidence, enhanced my public speaking skills, and instilled a sense of discipline and teamwork.”

For Prakruthi, music is a crucial part of her life, and she aims to use her platform to represent cultural values and traditions. “My ultimate goal is to make a significant impact in society and leave a lasting legacy,” she concluded.

Prakruthi Kambam’s journey as Femina Miss India Telangana 2024 continues to inspire, showing that beauty pageants can be a powerful tool for empowerment and cultural representation.