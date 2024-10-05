Pregnant Woman Denied Treatment for Not Belonging to the District

Hyderabad: According to Telugu Scribe (A social media News Handle) In a shocking incident, doctors at the mother and Child Health (MCH) Center in Jangaon allegedly refused to conduct a delivery for a pregnant woman, stating that she was not from the district.

Shruti, a resident of Jangaon, had been undergoing regular check-ups at the same facility since her fourth month of pregnancy. Her husband, Mitta Venu, is from Bhuvanagiri.

When Shruti’s mother took her for her final check-up at the MCH Center, the doctors reportedly expressed anger, asking, “Why are you here when you are from Yadadri district? We do not conduct deliveries for people from other districts. You have a hospital in your own district.”

However, Dr. Madhusudhan Reddy, the hospital superintendent, clarified the situation. He explained that the shortage of maternity doctors in the region had led to them advising patients to seek treatment at hospitals where doctors were available.

He also confirmed that he had instructed the doctors to admit Shruti and provide her with the necessary care.