Premature Baby Weighing 760 Grams Survives Against All Odds at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital

Hyderabad: In an inspiring story of medical resilience and expertise, a premature baby born at just 28 weeks of gestation, weighing only 760 grams, has made a remarkable recovery after overcoming life-threatening complications at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital. The baby was discharged in healthy condition after spending two months in the hospital’s advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), marking a victory for both medical science and the tiny fighter’s strength.

This incredible recovery was highlighted on World Prematurity Day, showcasing the power of advanced technology, skilled neonatal care, and the expertise of the multidisciplinary medical team at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Jubilee Hills. The case demonstrates how the right intervention at the right time can save lives, even under the most challenging circumstances.

Baby’s Critical Journey: Overcoming Multiple Obstacles

The baby, born to Raja Mohan Reddy and Kavitha on 31st August 2024, was immediately transferred to Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital through the facility’s 24/7 emergency transport service. The medical team at the hospital used state-of-the-art transport incubators and ventilators to stabilize and safely transport the newborn.

Upon admission, the baby was diagnosed as an extremely low birth weight (ELBW) infant and faced immediate life-threatening challenges. On the third day, X-ray imaging revealed signs of intestinal perforation due to pneumoperitoneum, requiring immediate intervention. The newborn struggled to take feeds, and the situation worsened with increasing abdominal distension.

To address this, a peritoneal drain was initially inserted to manage the condition, but the baby later required a laparotomy due to worsening symptoms. During surgery, the doctors identified a large gastric wall perforation, which was repaired. A feeding jejunostomy tube was placed to allow feeding through the small intestine. The baby was gradually able to tolerate increased feedings as part of its recovery plan.

Multidisciplinary Medical Team Delivers Exceptional Care

The medical team, led by Dr. K Lalatendu Kumar, Pediatric Surgeon at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, worked tirelessly to manage this high-risk case. Dr. Kumar noted, “This case required precision and expertise at every step. The rapid intervention to repair the gastric perforation and insert the jejunostomy tube was crucial in saving the baby’s life. It’s a testament to both the skill of the medical team and the determination of this tiny fighter.”

The NICU team, led by Dr. Krishna Swaroop Reddy, Senior Consultant in Neonatology and Pediatrics, provided around-the-clock monitoring. Dr. Reddy emphasized, “Our eNICU provides real-time monitoring of vital health parameters, such as medication levels, feeding patterns, and nutritional intake. This close attention to detail is a major factor in ensuring the best possible outcomes for critically ill premature infants.”

In addition to Dr. Kumar and Dr. Reddy, the case involved specialists like Dr. K Raja Subba Reddy, Dr. P Shiva Kumar Reddy, and anesthetist Dr. Vishwanath, alongside the highly trained nursing and paramedical teams. Their combined efforts ensured that the baby received the best possible care at every stage of recovery.

Parents Express Gratitude for Life-Saving Care

Raja Mohan Reddy and Kavitha, the parents of the newborn, expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care their baby received. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude for the incredible care and support our baby received at Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital. The medical team’s work was nothing short of miraculous. Thanks to their expertise, our little one is now healthy and thriving,” the parents said.

Apollo Cradle’s Commitment to Excellence in Neonatal Care

This case highlights the importance of advanced neonatal care and the role of Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital in offering state-of-the-art facilities for critically ill newborns. As one of the country’s leading pediatric hospitals, Apollo Cradle’s NICU is equipped with the latest medical technology, staffed by experienced neonatologists and surgeons, and backed by a world-class pediatric care team.

Dr. Reddy further remarked, “Our NICU is one of the most advanced and well-equipped units in the country. With continuous monitoring and a multidisciplinary approach, we ensure that even the most complex and high-risk cases are managed with the highest standards of care.”

Conclusion: A Miracle of Modern Medicine

The successful discharge of this premature baby from Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital underscores the significance of timely and expert intervention in the survival of critically premature infants. It also emphasizes the importance of world-class neonatal care services and the dedication of medical professionals in saving lives.

As more babies are born prematurely each year, this story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for parents and families of premature infants, showcasing that with the right care and technology, even the smallest fighters can thrive.