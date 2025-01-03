President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Bengaluru; CM Siddaramaiah Extends a Warm Welcome

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to participate in the prestigious golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), one of India’s leading institutions in mental health and neuroscience research.

The President’s visit is marked by the inauguration of several key facilities at NIMHANS and a dedication of advanced medical equipment aimed at improving mental health diagnosis and care in the country.

Upon her arrival at the HAL airport, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah extended a warm welcome to President Murmu.

The greeting included a traditional bouquet and shawl, symbolizing Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage. Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil and the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Govindaraju were also present at the airport to welcome the President.

Golden Jubilee Celebrations at NIMHANS

As the Chief Guest at NIMHANS’ 50th-anniversary celebrations, President Murmu is set to inaugurate a series of important developments at the institution. These include a new Psychiatry Block, a Central Laboratory Complex, and a hostel building designed to accommodate the increasing number of students and medical professionals at NIMHANS. The establishment of these state-of-the-art facilities marks a significant milestone in the institution’s journey to enhance mental health research, education, and patient care.

One of the key highlights of President Murmu’s visit will be the dedication of advanced medical equipment that will further strengthen the institute’s capabilities in diagnostics and treatment. The President will inaugurate an AI-enabled 3T MRI scanner, which will allow for high-resolution imaging of the brain, significantly aiding in the early diagnosis of neurological and mental health disorders. Additionally, the DSA (Digital Subtraction Angiography) machine will be launched, providing 3D rotational angiography to assess brain damage and other neurological conditions in greater detail.

Safety Measures for VVIP Visit

Given the high-profile nature of the event, with several dignitaries in attendance, the Bengaluru Police have put in place stringent security measures. A “Temporary No-Fly Zone” has been declared around the NIMHANS campus, covering a 1-kilometer radius. This security zone will remain in place until 3 p.m. on Friday, and any flying of drones, UAVs, gliders, small aircraft, or non-scheduled aircraft within this area is strictly prohibited.

Inauguration of KLE Cancer Hospital in Belagavi

After attending the golden jubilee celebrations at NIMHANS, President Murmu will travel to Belagavi to inaugurate the KLE Cancer Hospital at 4 p.m. The inauguration will take place at the District Stadium in the JMNC Campus, Nehru Nagar, Belagavi. The KLE Cancer Hospital is set to enhance the healthcare infrastructure of the region, providing state-of-the-art facilities for cancer treatment and research.

The event in Belagavi will be attended by several prominent personalities, including the Chairman of KLE Society, Prabhakar Kore, Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Public Works Department Satish Jarkiholi, and former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar. Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, BJP National President and Union Minister for Health J.P. Nadda, and Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs P Joshi will also be present at the inauguration event.

Significance of President Murmu’s Visit

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Bengaluru and Belagavi highlights the government’s commitment to advancing healthcare and medical research in India. The initiatives launched during her visit will have a far-reaching impact on the medical community, particularly in the fields of mental health and oncology. The inauguration of the advanced MRI scanner and DSA machine at NIMHANS, coupled with the opening of the KLE Cancer Hospital, marks a significant step forward in the provision of world-class medical care across Karnataka.

In conclusion, President Murmu’s participation in the golden jubilee celebrations of NIMHANS and her visit to Belagavi for the KLE Cancer Hospital inauguration showcase India’s continuous efforts to improve healthcare facilities, support medical research, and provide cutting-edge diagnostic tools to tackle major health challenges. These events also highlight the importance of collaboration between government, healthcare institutions, and the medical community in shaping the future of healthcare in India.