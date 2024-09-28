President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, arrived in Hyderabad on [insert date] to attend the convocation ceremony of the NALSAR University of Law.

Upon her arrival at Begumpet Airport, she was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Minister Seethakka, Chief Secretary Shantikumari, and Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender.

The event marks a significant occasion for the university and its graduates, with the presence of the President adding to the prestige of the ceremony. The convocation is expected to celebrate the accomplishments of the law graduates and their contributions to the legal profession in India.

Details of the convocation ceremony and President Murmu’s address are awaited as the event unfolds.