President Murmu and Vice President Dhankhar Offer Condolences on Ratan Tata’s Demise

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, emphasizing the nation’s loss of an iconic leader who seamlessly combined corporate success with nation-building.

In a heartfelt message on social media, President Murmu said, “With the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who skillfully blended corporate growth with nation-building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he furthered the illustrious Tata legacy, significantly expanding its global footprint.”

The President also highlighted Ratan Tata’s influence on both seasoned professionals and aspiring youth, adding, “His invaluable contributions to philanthropy and charity will forever be remembered. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, the Tata Group, and admirers worldwide.”

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also expressed profound grief, stating, “Ratan Tata’s dedication to building a self-reliant Bharat will continue to inspire entrepreneurs both in India and beyond. His deep commitment to philanthropy and humble nature reflect the values he held dear. India has lost a legend today.”

Additionally, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla mourned the loss, acknowledging Tata’s transformative role in Indian industry and his lasting influence through his simplicity, vision, and commitment to selfless service.