President Murmu to inaugurate Lokmanthan cultural fest in Hyderabad on Nov 22

Hyderabad: The four-day ‘Lokmanthan-Bhagyanagar’ 2024, a Global cultural festival will be held at Shilpakala Vedika in Hitec city here from November 21.

President Droupadi Murmu will formally inaugurate the event on November 22 and the inaugural session will be graced by former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and several Union Ministers.

Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the exhibition and stalls on November 21, where many big cultural presentations will also be held.

Disclosing this at a press conference here on Friday, Union Minister for Coal and Lokmanthan President G.Kishan Reddy along with Lokmanthan General Secretary and Pragya Pravah National Convenor J Nandakumar, said the four-day event will have discussions, cultural events and exhibitions which will showcase the rich diversity of the nation.

Reddy said representatives from 12 countries, over 100 speakers and 1500 artists delivering 350 Art forms will participate in the four-day event.

The ideological organization which produced Lok Manthan is called Pragya Pravah.

Nandkumar said “The main objective of Lok Manthan is to free India from colonial mentality and to make the world aware of the noble aspects of its ancient art and culture. So far, its events have been organized in Bhopal, Ranchi, Guwahati. Hyderabad is witnessing the fourth Lok Manthan this year”.

Nandkumar said “In this global event of Pragya Pravah, the indigenous people of ten countries will display their folk culture. In the exhibition, there will also be food stalls from those countries as well as from different states of India.

On the last day of the event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat will participate.