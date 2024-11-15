AP Education Minister promises to fill vacant teacher posts by next academic year

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Friday promised to fill all the vacant teacher posts in the state by next academic year.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Lokesh said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cleared the DSC file immediately after assuming charge as promised, adding their goal is to fill up all the vacant teacher posts without any legal tangles.

Replying to the MLAs, Lokam Madhavi, Kakarla Suresh and Palla Srinivasa Rao, the Minister observed that the details of all the cases pending since 1994 have been collected and the State Government has decided to issue the DSC notification without any obstacles.

Informing the House that the file with regard to increasing the age limit to the DSC aspirants is pending before the Chief Minister, Lokesh maintained that one the file is cleared a decision will be taken on the relaxation of age limit.

Before 1994, the teacher recruitment was conducted by the respective zilla parishads, he said and stated that after the TDP came to power 15 DSCs were conducted to fill 1.8 lakh teacher vacancies.

Taking a dig at the previous YSRCP government for not filling even a single vacant teacher post, the Minister remarked that only to bluff the DSC aspirants a notification was issued on February 12, 2024, just two months before the Assembly elections. The process did not move forward at all, he added.

Through the GO 117 in the name of the merger of schools, the previous government had subjected poor students and teachers to various kinds of problems, Lokesh alleged and highlighted the need to make teachers as partners in bringing in the system of the AP-model education. The Minister said that the quality of education in government schools should be improved.

“The Commissioner of School Education is holding discussions with the teachers unions on GO 117 to know the actual facts. We will certainly bring in an alternative to GO 117 as the teachers should never be subjected to any kind of harassment,” Lokesh announced.

He promised to lift all the false cases pending against the teachers after discussing the matter with the Director General of Police (DGP) which had been registered by the previous government when the teachers had staged dharnas to highlight their problems.

Informing the House that an infrastructure monitoring management system will certainly be introduced, the Minister said he is confident of bringing in the AP-model of education in the coming five years.