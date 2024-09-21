President’s Visit to Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Reviews Preparations

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari convened a meeting with various officials to discuss arrangements for the upcoming visit of the President of India on September 28. During her one-day visit, the President will attend the convocation of NALSAR University of Law in the morning and later inaugurate the Bharathiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam in the evening.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the importance of making all necessary arrangements in advance, ensuring seamless coordination among the relevant departments. The Police department has been instructed to establish adequate security measures, maintain law and order, and implement traffic control as per established protocols. Additionally, fire safety measures must be in place at the airport, Rashtrapati Nilayam, and all event venues.

Health department officials were directed to provide a female doctor along with support staff, ensuring that medical services are available as required by the President’s office. The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department was tasked with repairing roads and preparing contingency routes for the President’s convoy, coordinating with the Cantonment Board and GHMC officials.

The Forest department has been asked to deploy snake catchers and special teams to address potential issues with monkeys and bee hives around Rashtrapati Nilayam, in collaboration with GHMC. The Energy department must guarantee an uninterrupted power supply throughout the President’s visit.

Attendees of the meeting included DGP Jitender, Special Chief Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, DG Fire Services Nagi Reddy, Principal Secretary to the Governor Burra Venkatesham, Principal Secretary (Forest) Ahmed Nadeem, Secretary (Political) Raghunandan Rao, Secretary (Panchayat Raj & Rural Development) Lokesh Kumar, Information & Public Relations Special Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Secretary (Health) Christina Z Chongthu, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali, CMD TSPDCL Musharraf, and other officials.