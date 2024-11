Prez Murmu departs for New Delhi after concluding two-day Telangana visit

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu departed for New Delhi on Friday afternoon after concluding her two-day visit to Telangana.

A grand farewell was accorded to the President at Begumpet Airport by Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Dr Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka), Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, and other dignitaries.

During her visit, President Murmu participated in the Koti Deepotsavam at NTR Gardens on Thursday night, a celebration of light and spirituality.

On Friday, she inaugurated Lokmanthan-Bhagyanagar 2024 at Shilpakala Vedika, an event celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage and unity.