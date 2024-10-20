Priest in Rajasthan Accused of Repeatedly Raping College Student After Lacing Prasad with Drugs: Video

Sikar, Rajasthan: A priest at the Kshetrapal Temple in Sikar district has been accused of repeatedly raping a college student after giving her prasad laced with drugs. The incident came to light after the victim, a resident of Laxmangarh tehsil, lodged a complaint with the Udyog Nagar Police.

According to the complaint, the victim alleged that the priest, Baba Balaknath, and his driver threatened to kill her family if she revealed the assaults. The student recounted that she had first visited the temple months ago to pray, where she was introduced to Baba Balaknath by a man named Rajesh. After gaining her trust by regularly inviting her to the temple, Rajesh and the priest made her a target.

On April 12, while on her way to an exam, Baba Balaknath saw her and offered a ride to her village. During the journey, he gave her sweets, claiming they would solve her problems. After consuming them, the victim fainted, and the priest raped her multiple times while she was unconscious. His driver, Yogesh, recorded the assault.

The victim revealed that both men continued to blackmail her, threatening to leak the video and forcing her to meet them regularly. Troubled by these threats, she finally approached the police. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

The case has shocked the local community, with many demanding justice for the victim.