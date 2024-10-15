Private Colleges in Telangana Begin Indefinite Shutdown Over Fee Reimbursement Dues

Hyderabad: The Telangana Private Degree and PG Colleges Management Association has announced an indefinite shutdown of private colleges starting today in protest of the government’s failure to clear long-pending fee reimbursement dues. The shutdown, which began on Tuesday, will continue until the Congress government settles the outstanding payments.

The association, representing the management of private colleges across the state, stated that they are no longer in a position to run the colleges due to financial constraints caused by the non-payment of dues. The decision to halt classes was made after managements faced difficulties in cooperating with staff and landlords of college buildings.

In a joint statement, Association President B. Surya Narayana Reddy and Secretary Yada Krishna said, “Due to the lack of cooperation from our staff and the owners of college buildings, the managements have decided to observe an indefinite shutdown until the pending fee reimbursement amounts are cleared.”

According to the association, the government allocates approximately ₹2,500 crore annually for fee reimbursement across both professional and non-professional courses. However, only 50% of this amount, around ₹1,250 crore, has been released for non-engineering programs. The dues have severely impacted the functioning of colleges, which are responsible for the education of around 11 lakh students across Telangana.

The managements are urging the government to release the pending amounts at the earliest to prevent further disruption in education. The indefinite shutdown is expected to cause significant inconvenience to students and parents, with no immediate resolution in sight.