Priyanka Gandhi Joins Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha Amid Protests Over Sambhal Violence and Adani Issue

New Delhi: In a show of solidarity with fellow opposition leaders, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra participated in a protest in the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after taking her oath as a Member of Parliament.

The protest, organized by opposition parties, was centered on key issues like the Sambhal violence and the Adani controversy.

Priyanka Gandhi’s presence in the Lok Sabha was marked by her joining the protest near her seat as opposition MPs raised their voices against what they described as the government’s inaction on the ongoing issues. The protest was primarily led by the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, with a strong focus on the violence that erupted in Sambhal and the ongoing controversy surrounding the Adani Group.

During the protest, Priyanka Gandhi was seen greeting MPs from various opposition parties, including those from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and other allied groups. As she moved through the House, she stopped to interact briefly with DMK MP Kanimozhi, who invited her to join the front row of the opposition benches. This moment highlighted the solidarity between the opposition members as they came together on critical national issues.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, was also actively engaged with opposition MPs, particularly with members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other parties. The interaction between Rahul Gandhi and fellow lawmakers reflected the growing discontent within the opposition against the government’s handling of various sensitive matters.

The protests in the Lok Sabha came on the heels of a heated debate in Parliament over the recent violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, which has sparked outrage across the country. Opposition MPs have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, demanding accountability and justice for those affected.

At the same time, the opposition has raised concerns about the growing influence of the Adani Group and its alleged ties with the government. The Adani issue has been a major point of contention in Parliament, with opposition leaders accusing the government of favoritism towards the business conglomerate, leading to calls for transparency and accountability.

As the session unfolded, the protest intensified, with opposition members seeking urgent action from the government on both issues. The display of unity among opposition parties was clear as they rallied together in the fight for justice and fairness, signaling that these issues would remain high on the agenda in the coming days.

Priyanka Gandhi’s participation in the protest not only marked her debut as an MP but also showcased her commitment to standing up for the rights of the people and raising her voice on critical national matters. Her gesture of solidarity with the opposition MPs sends a strong message of unity and determination in the face of government policies that they believe are unjust.

The protest and subsequent interactions underscored the growing rift between the ruling party and opposition factions, as both sides continue to clash over various issues in Parliament. The ongoing protests over Sambhal violence and the Adani affair are likely to dominate parliamentary discussions in the days ahead, with the opposition pressing for answers and action from the government.

As the Lok Sabha proceedings continue, the involvement of senior opposition leaders like Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi ensures that these issues will remain at the forefront of political discourse in the coming days.