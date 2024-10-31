Telangana

Prof Naresh Reddy Appointed New Registrar of OU; Prof Jithender Kumar Naik Takes Over as OSD

According to OU officials, in a related move, Professor S Jithender Kumar Naik from the department of zoology has assumed the role of Officer on Special Duty (OSD), succeeding Professor B Reddiya Naik.

Fouzia Farhana31 October 2024 - 16:19
Prof Naresh Reddy Appointed New Registrar of OU; Prof Jithender Kumar Naik Takes Over as OSD
Prof Naresh Reddy Appointed New Registrar of OU; Prof Jithender Kumar Naik Takes Over as OSD

Hyderabad: Takin over from his predecessor, Professor P Laxminarayana, Professor G Naresh Reddy from the department of commerce at Osmania University has been appointed as the new registrar of the university.

According to OU officials, in a related move, Professor S Jithender Kumar Naik from the department of zoology has assumed the role of Officer on Special Duty (OSD), succeeding Professor B Reddiya Naik.

Professor G Naresh Reddy is currently serving as the member secretary of TGSET and holds the position of vice principal at the University College of Commerce and Business Management.

Professor S Jithender Kumar Naik is a senior professor in the department of zoology at the University College of Science, said senior officer, OU.

Source
Munsif News Bureau
Tags
Fouzia Farhana31 October 2024 - 16:19

Related Articles

Congress Plans Complete Caste Census by December 7, Calls for Accountability on Past Misdeeds

Congress Plans Complete Caste Census by December 7, Calls for Accountability on Past Misdeeds

31 October 2024 - 18:11
Women Safety Wing Handles 1,400 Domestic Violence Cases in October

Women Safety Wing Handles 1,400 Domestic Violence Cases in October

31 October 2024 - 17:55
Aged Beggar Receives Insolvency Petition Notice After Loaning ₹50,000 to Hotelier

Aged Beggar Receives Insolvency Petition Notice After Loaning ₹50,000 to Hotelier

31 October 2024 - 17:24
Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao Credits BRS for Rejecting DISCOMs' Electricity Tariff Hike Proposal

Former MP Nama Nageswara Rao Credits BRS for Rejecting DISCOMs’ Electricity Tariff Hike Proposal

31 October 2024 - 16:50
Back to top button