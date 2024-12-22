Professor Rahmat Yusufzai’s Contribution to Urdu Literature Celebrated at the Launch of Dhuaan Alfaaz Ka

Hyderabad:The launch ceremony of Professor Rahmat Yusufzai’s second poetry collection, Dhuaan Alfaaz Ka, was held under the auspices of Bazm-e-Yaran-e-Rahmat at Media Plus, Gunfoundry, Hyderabad. The event was presided over by Ejaz Ubaid, with the book officially released by Dr. Udhwesh Rani Bawa. Distinguished guests, including Shahid Husain Zubairi, Mus’haf Iqbal Tausifi, Dr. Khalid Qadri, and Professor Naseemuddin Farees, graced the occasion as special invitees.

The ceremony, hosted by Dr. Rauf Khair, featured heartfelt speeches from prominent scholars and poets. Mus’haf Iqbal Tausifi described Professor Yusufzai as a poet of remarkable depth whose works reflect his life’s keen observations and experiences. He noted the resilience of Professor Yusufzai, who overcame the loss of two poetry diaries to bring forth his collections.

Dr. Udhwesh Rani Bawa highlighted the poet’s lifelong connection with Urdu poetry, tracing his journey back to his school days. She lauded Dhuaan Alfaaz Ka as a collection capturing life’s intricacies with poetic elegance.

Noted critic Professor Naseemuddin Farees provided an analytical perspective on the literary significance of Professor Yusufzai’s work, while Suhail Yusufzai, the poet’s son, shared anecdotes about his father’s diverse talents, including his pioneering efforts to integrate Urdu with computers in the 1980s. Suhail pledged to digitize his father’s poetry to preserve his legacy.

In his closing remarks, Professor Yusufzai expressed gratitude to the attendees, emphasizing that his poetry mirrors his thoughts and observations of life. The event was attended by an enthusiastic audience, including many notable literary figures and women participants.