Protecting People from the Polluted Environment of Musi River is the Government’s Responsibility: Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has stated that it is the government’s primary responsibility to protect the lives of the poor from the polluted environment of the Musi River.

He emphasized that in the event of a major flood in Hyderabad, the government would be unable to provide protection to millions of people.

Referring to the recent flood situation in Vijayawada, he noted that if the government had not taken timely steps to safeguard the lakes, the entire city would have been submerged.

The Deputy Chief Ministermade these remarks while speaking at a “Meet and Greet” event organized in collaboration with the Consul General of California, stationed in Hyderabad, and the South Zone California Telugu Community.

Bhatti Vikramarka highlighted the issue of illegal encroachments and constructions in the Musi River basin. He warned that if these unauthorized constructions are not removed, the future generations will face unimaginable hardships, and the city of Hyderabad will be completely devastated. He added that builders have exploited the poor under the pretext of illegal constructions.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that protecting not only the public’s health but also their lives and properties is the government’s foremost duty.

The preservation of lakes and water bodies aims to ensure a brighter and prosperous future for the next generation. He expressed regret that hundreds of lakes in Hyderabad have been erased, and as such, further illegal constructions within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of these lakes are being halted.

The government has plans to revitalize and beautify the Musi River and its surroundings. Families residing in the river basin are being urged to relocate.

The government is providing them with double-bedroom houses, educational facilities for their children, and healthcare services. These measures aim to ensure that the affected people can move from a polluted environment to a healthier and more peaceful living space.

Bhatti Vikramarka affirmed that not a single family will be left to live in an unhealthy environment. He also mentioned that the government will remove unauthorized constructions within the FTL zones of lakes, although the decision regarding buffer zones is still pending.

The government is committed to providing double-bedroom houses to families residing near the Musi River, ensuring that they can live in good health.