Protest Against Hyderabad Road Development Authority (HyDRA) at Bahadurpura MRO Office

Police arrest MIM corporators participating in the protest.

A protest was held at the Bahadurpura MRO office today against the Hyderabad Road Development Authority (HyDRA).

Several MIM corporators joined the demonstration, raising concerns over alleged irregularities and issues related to the road development projects.

Tensions rose as the protest gained momentum, prompting police to intervene and arrest the participating MIM corporators. The situation is being closely monitored by authorities.