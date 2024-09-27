Telangana

Protests Erupt Over Demolition Orders in River Zone

Residents in the river zone have expressed their anger and frustration regarding the recent orders for house demolitions.

Fouzia Farhana27 September 2024 - 19:39
219 2 minutes read
Protests Erupt Over Demolition Orders in River Zone
Protests Erupt Over Demolition Orders in River Zone

Residents in the river zone have expressed their anger and frustration regarding the recent orders for house demolitions.

During a protest, community members voiced their concerns about being forced to vacate their homes, stating, “If our houses are demolished, we will end up on the streets. We will resist any attempts to drive us away.”

The residents demanded accountability from local leaders, criticizing the government for granting permission to build homes in the area only to threaten demolition later.

“Who would agree to this? If they want to demolish our houses, they should start with the farmhouses of their own legislators and MPs,” they argued.

Many participants highlighted their fears of homelessness and urged the government to reconsider its actions, declaring, “Do not lay roads over our dead bodies.

” They expressed their belief that such actions by the Congress government demonstrate a lack of empathy and understanding for the struggles of ordinary citizens, vowing not to support leaders who neglect their welfare in future elections.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana27 September 2024 - 19:39
219 2 minutes read

Related Articles

SFI Telangana Protests Demand Appointment of Education Minister and Resolution of Long-Pending Educational Issues

SFI Telangana Protests Demand Appointment of Education Minister and Resolution of Long-Pending Educational Issues

27 September 2024 - 22:24
Revanth Reddy discussing Hyderabad's HYDRAA operations and the importance of Full Tank Limits (FTL) and buffer zones for property safety in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy’s Bulldozer: AIMIM and BRS Critique Telangana’s HYDRAA Operations—Understanding FTL and Buffer Zones for Property Safety in Hyderabad

27 September 2024 - 22:11
Newly Appointed Mandal Educational Officers Honored

Newly Appointed Mandal Educational Officers Honored

27 September 2024 - 18:45
Hyd: Telangana Governor advocates for CPR training for all citizens

Hyd: Telangana Governor advocates for CPR training for all citizens

27 September 2024 - 18:05
Back to top button