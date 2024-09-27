Protests Erupt Over Demolition Orders in River Zone

Residents in the river zone have expressed their anger and frustration regarding the recent orders for house demolitions.

During a protest, community members voiced their concerns about being forced to vacate their homes, stating, “If our houses are demolished, we will end up on the streets. We will resist any attempts to drive us away.”

The residents demanded accountability from local leaders, criticizing the government for granting permission to build homes in the area only to threaten demolition later.

“Who would agree to this? If they want to demolish our houses, they should start with the farmhouses of their own legislators and MPs,” they argued.

Many participants highlighted their fears of homelessness and urged the government to reconsider its actions, declaring, “Do not lay roads over our dead bodies.

” They expressed their belief that such actions by the Congress government demonstrate a lack of empathy and understanding for the struggles of ordinary citizens, vowing not to support leaders who neglect their welfare in future elections.