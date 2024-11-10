Protests Erupt Over Muslim Portrayal in Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Amaran

The Tamil film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has sparked controversy in Tamil Nadu due to its depiction of Muslims and Kashmiris. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, Amaran is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a Tamil Nadu soldier who died in a counter-terrorism operation in Kashmir in 2014.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and other groups have raised concerns, claiming the movie portrays Muslims and Kashmiris in a “negative light” and fosters Islamophobia. Protests were held outside Raaj Kamal Films International’s office, with protestors arguing that the film misrepresents the community and promotes distrust.

In response to these protests, Chennai police have heightened security at select theatres screening Amaran to prevent any disruptions. Thirumurugan Gandhi, coordinator of the May 17 Movement, has also expressed concerns about the portrayal of Kashmiris as “enemies” in the film.

While Amaran faces criticism from some, it has also received strong backing from Tamil Nadu’s political leaders and celebrities, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, who attended the film’s screening and praised the movie’s dedication to Major Mukund’s story. Other supporters include actor Rajinikanth, Suriya, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, and Tamil Nadu Congress president Selvaperunthagai.