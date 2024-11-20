Public Shocked as Girl Dances in Towel Near India Gate (Video Viral)

Delhi: In the age of social media, where people often go to extremes to gain fame, a video has surfaced that has left viewers stunned. The video features a girl dancing at India Gate in nothing but a white towel, leaving onlookers shocked and sparking a frenzy on social media.

Also Read: Oscar-Winner AR Rahman and Wife Saira Banu End 30-Year Marriage

Dancing in a Towel in Front of Children

The video shows the girl dressed in a white towel and slippers, lip-syncing to a popular song from the Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Tourists at India Gate, including children, watched the scene in amazement. Some people stopped to observe her, while others tried to capture the moment on their cameras.

Social Media Buzz

The video quickly went viral on social media. Within just seven hours, it garnered over 8,000 likes. However, the video has drawn mixed reactions online. While some social media users found it amusing, others criticized the girl, calling her act a “cheap stunt” to gain views and fame.

A woman danced at the #indiagate wearing nothing but towels. 🕺🧼



Boldness level: Took 'dress for the occasion' a bit too literally. 😳

Tourists thought it was a cultural performance; turns out it was just her laundry day vibes. 😂



#TowelDance pic.twitter.com/hPQoCbFaNU — MenToo (@MenTooSave) November 20, 2024

Model’s Claims and Past Controversies

The girl claims to be a model from Kolkata and the winner of the 2017 “Miss Kolkata Pageant.” This is not the first time she has been at the center of controversy. Previously, a photo of her wearing a revealing outfit at a Durga Puja pandal, alongside two other women, also went viral.

Public Reactions

While some viewers see the video as mere entertainment, the majority have criticized it for crossing ethical boundaries. Many users expressed outrage in the comments, condemning the girl for performing such an act in front of children and a public space.