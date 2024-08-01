Puja Khedkar case: Patiala Court reserves order on bail plea

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of IAS Puja Khedkar here on Wednesday.

The court will pronounce the order on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala, after hearing arguments on behalf of Khedkar and Government Counsel, and UPSC reserve its order for pronouncing tomorrow.

Counsel for Khedkar requested that the court grant anticipatory bail, citing the imminent threat of arrest due to the criminal case.

Counsel for Khedkar contended that action can be initiated against Khedkar only after she is held guilty by the UPSC.

Counsel submitted that just after the issuance of show cause notice, they lodged the FIR and now say I am required for custodial interrogation. I should be given ample opportunity to defend my case. I am pressing that I need to answer show cause, I need to defend, and so I need anticipatory bail.

Government Counsel opposed the bail application by submitting that the investigation is at a nascent stage and various documents, including Khedkar’s medical documents, have to be probed.

Government Counsel further submitted that she says I changed my name. In my submission, this is a clear mens rea mentality. How do you change the spelling of your name? Also, not only did she change her name, she was not entitled to change the names of her parents. She has done immense harm to the legitimate expectations and rights of genuine people.

Government Counsel further submitted that this person has abused the law. As a result, further chances of her abusing the law are possible. Such persons who are well resourceful don’t deserve the benefit of anticipatory bail

The police have registered an FIR against Khedkar after receiving complaints from the UPSC in the matter. A show cause notice was also issued to her by UPSC on the cancellation of her selection. She has also been barred from future examinations.

The allegation against her is that she misused the quotas under Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) to clear the CSE.