Pune Horror: Youth Swept Away in Tamhini Ghat Waterfall During Monsoon Outing: Video

Pune: A monsoon outing turned tragic when Swapnil Dhawde, a youth from Pimpri Chinchwad, was swept away by the powerful currents of a waterfall in Tamhini Ghat.

Dhawde, who was part of a group of 32 gym members, disappeared after jumping into the water at Plus Valley, Mulshi Taluka. A viral video captures the moment Dhawde jumped from a height into the waterfall, struggling against the strong currents before being overtaken.

Despite immediate search operations, authorities have been unable to locate Dhawde. The search continued through Saturday and Sunday without success.

Tushar Chavan, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Pune), has issued a public appeal for caution, urging people to be extremely careful when visiting forests and hills during the rainy season.