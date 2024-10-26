Puneri Paltan Dominate Bengaluru Bulls with All-Round Performance in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Puneri Paltan secured a comprehensive victory over the Bengaluru Bulls, winning 36-22 in a thrilling match at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Friday. Under the leadership of captain Aslam Inamdar, the team showcased a clinical, all-round performance to return to winning form.

The Puneri Paltan started strong, quickly accumulating points as Mohit Goyat and captain Inamdar spearheaded their aggressive approach. Within the first ten minutes, Gaurav Khatri inflicted an ALL OUT on the Bulls, giving the Paltan a substantial early lead. By halftime, they were ahead 18-11, with nearly every team member contributing crucial points to maintain their dominance.

After the break, the Puneri Paltan continued their momentum, extending their lead to 12 points within the first five minutes of the second half. The Bengaluru Bulls, led by Pankaj, Ajinkya Pawar, and Nitin Rawal, fought back, but Puneri Paltan’s solid defensive setup proved too strong. With ten minutes remaining, the Paltan held a commanding 13-point lead, securing their control over the game.

The defending champions stood firm as Bengaluru’s efforts to close the gap were repeatedly thwarted by the Puneri Paltan’s defense. Pankaj Mohite and Mohit Goyat topped the scoring charts for the Paltan, while Gaurav Khatri and Aman supported with key contributions, underscoring an impressive all-round team performance. Ultimately, Puneri Paltan walked off the mat with a dominant victory.

PKL Season 11 Match Schedule for October 26:

Match 1 – U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors – 8 pm

Match 2 – Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi K.C. – 9 pm

