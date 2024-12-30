Punjab Farmers Call for Statewide Bandh: Key Details and Demands

Chandigarh: Farmers in Punjab have organized a statewide ‘Punjab Bandh’ today, resulting in the closure of shops, disruptions in road and rail traffic, and a halt to the supply of essential goods like milk, fruits, and vegetables. Despite these disruptions, emergency services will remain operational throughout the day.

Timings and Scope of the Bandh

The bandh is set to last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., during which a ‘chakka jam’ will be enforced on roads and railways. Farmer union leaders have requested government and private institutions to remain closed. However, emergency vehicles such as ambulances, wedding processions, and individuals facing critical situations will be permitted to pass through.

Bus services across Punjab are also affected. While the Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) has suspended operations for four hours (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.), private bus operators have announced a complete suspension of services from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizations Supporting the Bandh

The call for the bandh was initiated by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) last week. The movement has garnered support from various sections of society, including:

Traders

Transporters

Employees’ unions

Toll plaza workers

Labor groups

Ex-servicemen

Sarpanches and teachers’ unions

Social organizations

Farmers’ Demands

The bandh is a continuation of the farmers’ ongoing protests, primarily centered around these demands:

Legal Guarantee on MSP: Farmers seek a legal framework to ensure a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. Debt Waiver: Complete waiver of farmer debts to alleviate financial burdens. Pensions: Monthly pensions for farmers and agricultural laborers. Electricity Tariff Freeze: Prevention of any hike in electricity tariffs. Police Cases Withdrawal: Removal of police cases registered against protesting farmers. Justice for Lakhimpur Kheri Victims: Accountability and compensation for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Land Acquisition Act Reinstatement: Implementation of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. Compensation for Deceased Farmers: Financial support for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation.

Ongoing Protests and Hunger Strike

Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13. These protests have gained momentum with Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s indefinite hunger strike, which entered its 34th day on Sunday. Farmer leaders have emphasized their commitment to following Gandhian principles, urging the government to engage in dialogue rather than using force.

Previous Attempts to Enter Delhi

A group of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot on December 6, December 8, and December 14 but were stopped by security forces in Haryana. These repeated attempts underscore the farmers’ determination to have their voices heard by the central government.

Impact on Daily Life

The bandh has caused significant disruptions across Punjab:

Road and Rail Blockades: Movement on key roads and railways has been halted.

Movement on key roads and railways has been halted. Halted Supply Chains: Milk, fruits, and vegetable supplies are suspended until the bandh ends.

Milk, fruits, and vegetable supplies are suspended until the bandh ends. Shops and Institutions Closed: Businesses and educational institutions are closed in solidarity with the farmers.

Despite the disruptions, emergency services, including ambulances and essential vehicles, will remain operational to minimize inconvenience to the public.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh February 16: Farmers and Unions Unite for Nationwide Strike Tomorrow

Support and Solidarity

The decision to call for the bandh was reinforced during a meeting held last Thursday at the Khanauri protest site. Representatives from various sectors, including transporters, traders, and employee unions, pledged their support to ensure the bandh’s success.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher expressed gratitude for the widespread backing, stating, “The call for the Punjab Bandh has received overwhelming support from different sections of society. This unity strengthens our resolve and sends a strong message to the government.”

A Call for Action

Farmers believe this bandh will compel the central government to address their long-standing demands. Sarwan Singh Pandher criticized the government for its lack of action, stating that the responsibility for any adverse outcomes lies with the authorities.