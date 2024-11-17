‘Pushpa 2’ Trailer Launch in Patna Turns Chaotic: Police Lathi Charge to Control Overwhelming Crowd

Patna: The much-awaited trailer launches of Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, took a dramatic turn on Thursday evening as crowds gathered in large numbers in Patna, Bihar. The event, which was meant to celebrate the release of the movie’s trailer, quickly spiraled out of control, prompting the police to use a mild lathi charge to control the massive crowd.

Chaos at ‘Pushpa 2’ Trailer Launch in Patna

The trailer launch event of Pushpa 2 attracted thousands of Allu Arjun’s fans and movie enthusiasts, all eager to catch a glimpse of the latest teaser of the highly anticipated film. Fans from all over Patna gathered at the event location in the hopes of seeing their favorite star and celebrating the launch of the movie’s trailer.

However, as the event gained momentum, the crowd grew uncontrollable, with fans pushing and shoving to get closer to the stage. The overwhelming rush made it difficult for the police to manage the situation effectively. To bring the situation under control, the local police had to resort to using lathi charge on the crowd. While the lathi charge was reportedly mild, the incident left many startled, and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media platforms.

Police Intervention Sparks Online Debate

Videos from the event showing police using force on the crowd have sparked significant debate on social media. While some criticized the use of force, others highlighted the sheer scale of the gathering and the difficulty faced by law enforcement in managing such a large crowd. As the footage spread across platforms, Pushpa 2 fans and the general public expressed mixed reactions to the incident.

Despite the disruption, the trailer launch continued, and the crowd’s enthusiasm for Allu Arjun’s upcoming film remained high. The movie’s teaser has already created a buzz across social media, with fans excited to see the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

‘Pushpa 2’ Expected to Break Records

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj in the sequel, which is expected to continue the story of his rise in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. With its massive fan following and intense action-packed narrative, Pushpa 2 is expected to break records at the box office upon its release.

The trailer launch event, despite the brief interruption, further proved the immense popularity of the film and Allu Arjun’s star power, which has extended beyond the borders of South India to become a pan-Indian sensation.

Conclusion: A Memorable, Yet Chaotic, Launch Event

The Pushpa 2 trailer launch in Patna will likely be remembered not only for the excitement surrounding the film’s release but also for the chaotic scenes that ensued. As the situation calms down, fans of the movie are eagerly awaiting the official release date of the film, which promises to bring more thrilling action and gripping storytelling to the big screen.