Qatar Brokers Major Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas—Full Details Revealed!

Cairo: A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will go into effect at 8:30 AM (6:30 GMT) on Sunday, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday. The announcement marks a significant step toward halting the 15-month-long war that has caused immense casualties and destruction.

Ceasefire Timeline and Hostage Exchange Details

The ceasefire plan, which Israel’s Cabinet approved on Saturday, will see the release of dozens of hostages as part of a phased exchange. In the first phase, 33 Israeli hostages will be freed, while 1,900 Palestinian prisoners will be released in return. Among those freed are women and children from Gaza, with all prisoners under 19 years of age being part of the release.

The deal stipulates that prisoners involved in deadly attacks will be exiled, either to Gaza or abroad, and barred from returning to Israel or the West Bank. A second phase of the agreement will follow, where additional hostages will be released, but Hamas has demanded a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal before that can take place.

Continued Tensions Amid the Ceasefire

Despite the ceasefire announcement, sirens were heard across central Israel on Saturday, as missile attacks were intercepted from Yemen. The Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have escalated their missile campaign targeting Israel in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes on Gaza continued, with the Palestinian Health Ministry reporting at least 23 new fatalities.

Humanitarian Aid and Efforts to Return Displaced Palestinians

The ceasefire is expected to allow displaced Palestinians to return to their homes, many of which were destroyed or severely damaged during the conflict. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza remains dire, with aid trucks lined up at the Rafah border crossing awaiting permission to enter.

Israel-Hamas Conflict Timeline

The war began with Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, which killed over 1,200 Israelis and captured 250 others. In retaliation, Israel launched a massive offensive that has claimed over 46,000 Palestinian lives, with women and children making up a significant portion of the casualties.