RAAM Group Celebrates Landmark Achievement with Mass Delivery of 100 MG Windsor EVs

Hyderabad: RAAM Group, a prominent player in the electric vehicle (EV) sector, has achieved a significant milestone by completing the mass delivery of 100 MG Windsor EVs, bringing its total sales to 200 units in just 50 days since the vehicle’s launch on 26th September. This accomplishment sets a new record for the highest number of electric vehicles sold in a single dealership in India within such a short period.

To mark this achievement, RAAM Group hosted a grand delivery event in Kompally, Hyderabad, attended by key industry figures including Mr. Sourav, South Zonal Sales Head from JSW MG, Mr. Abhinandhan, CEO of RAAM Group, and Mr. Shiva Teja Varma, CEO of MG Motors. The event underscored the rising demand for electric vehicles in the region and celebrated the success of the Windsor EV, which has become increasingly popular among Indian consumers.

A Remarkable Milestone for RAAM Group

“We are thrilled to be leading the EV market, not only in Hyderabad but across India,” said Mr. Abhinandhan, CEO of RAAM Group, during the event. “With over 1,800 current bookings and a maximum monthly delivery capacity of 300 vehicles, we foresee a bright future for Windsor EVs as we continue to meet the increasing demand.”

The Windsor EV, which has garnered widespread attention since its launch, has quickly become a market leader in the electric vehicle category. In October, it achieved the highest market share in the Indian EV segment, further validating the growing preference for electric mobility in the country.

RAAM Group, recognized as the largest dealership in Telangana, has significantly contributed to the Windsor EV’s success, with robust production and delivery plans aimed at meeting the rising demand for the vehicle. The dealership is poised to continue its leadership in the EV space by delivering 800 to 1,000 Windsor EVs per month.

The Shift Towards Sustainable Mobility

The record-breaking sales figures for the Windsor EV are a clear indicator of the shift toward sustainable mobility solutions in India. With an ever-increasing focus on reducing carbon emissions and promoting cleaner alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles, electric cars are gaining traction among Indian consumers.

RAAM Group’s success in the EV market is a testament to the growing acceptance of electric vehicles, with the company playing a pivotal role in the transition to a greener future. The group’s commitment to delivering high-quality electric vehicles and its strong distribution network are expected to continue driving the adoption of EVs across the country.

Looking Ahead

With the success of the Windsor EV, RAAM Group is optimistic about the future of electric mobility in India. The company is preparing for even greater growth in the coming months, with plans to expand its delivery capacity to meet the increasing demand for the Windsor EV and other electric models.

As the electric vehicle revolution gathers pace, RAAM Group stands ready to lead the charge, contributing to India’s goals of achieving sustainable mobility and reducing its carbon footprint.