Diljit Dosanjh Modifies Lyrics at Hyderabad Concert Following Telangana Government’s Notice

New Delhi: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh made headlines during his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 concert in Hyderabad on Saturday by modifying the lyrics of his popular songs, “Lemonade” and “5 Taara,” after receiving a notice from the Telangana government. The notice, which was issued in response to concerns over the content of his performance, prohibited the singer from promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence during the show.

Modified Lyrics: Diljit Responds to Government’s Directive

During the concert, clips surfaced online showing Diljit Dosanjh changing the lyrics of his hit song Lemonade. Instead of singing the original line “Tainu teri daaru ch pasand aa Lemonade” (“You like Lemonade in your alcohol”), he sang, “Tainu teri coke ch pasand aa Lemonade” (“You like Lemonade in your Coke”). Similarly, in his other hit song 5 Taara, the lyrics were altered from “5 taara theke utte” (“Five stars at the liquor shop”) to “5 taara hotel ch” (“Five stars at the hotel”).

Also Read: Navjot Singh Sidhu Will Return to The Kapil Sharma Show on One Condition

These lyric changes come after the Telangana government issued a formal notice directing Diljit to refrain from promoting substances like alcohol or drugs in his performances. The notice also stipulated that the singer refrain from featuring children on stage during the concert.

Diljit Addresses the Notice During Concert

At the Hyderabad performance, Diljit addressed the notice directly, making it clear that he was not pleased with the restrictions imposed. He shared his frustration with the audience, stating, “If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing or do whatever they want, there’s no tension. But when your artist is coming home to perform, you have a problem, you create trouble. But I’ll tell you something. God is with me; I won’t let this go.”

Diljit also expressed his defiance against critics who questioned the popularity of his concerts, calling out those who were unable to accept the success of his shows. “Many people are unable to digest why such big shows are happening. How are these tickets getting sold in two minutes? Bro, I’ve been working for a long time now. I didn’t become famous in a day,” he said, in a pointed response to detractors.

Addressing Ticket Scalping and Cyber Crime

During his performance, Diljit also took a moment to address the issue of black marketing and ticket scalping for his concerts. He urged concertgoers to report such incidents to the authorities and highlighted the toll-free helpline number, 1930, for reporting online cybercrimes.

“Some people buy tickets early so that they can sell it again. This has become a norm. This happens in big international shows even today. This will be fixed in time, the government is trying to work on this,” Diljit explained, acknowledging the common issue of ticket reselling.

The Telangana Government’s Notice: A Growing Controversy

The notice from the Telangana government has sparked a broader conversation about the role of local authorities in regulating live performances and the boundaries of artistic expression. Critics argue that the directive infringes on the freedom of artists to express themselves in their work. On the other hand, proponents of the notice emphasize the need for regulation around content that may promote substances like alcohol or drugs, especially in a public performance setting.

Diljit’s decision to modify the lyrics was seen as a direct response to the notice, showcasing his willingness to comply with local regulations while maintaining his artistic integrity. Despite the challenges, Diljit’s concerts continue to be highly anticipated, with the next show scheduled for Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Conclusion: Diljit’s Defiant Stance Amidst Government Scrutiny

Diljit Dosanjh’s modified lyrics and candid remarks at his Hyderabad concert reflect the ongoing tension between artists and local authorities over content regulation. As the controversy unfolds, the singer’s defiant attitude and support from his fans highlight the complex dynamics at play in the entertainment industry. While his upcoming performances may continue to draw attention, the broader question of artistic freedom versus government intervention remains a hot topic in India’s live music scene.