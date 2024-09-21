Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern Over Allegations of Pig Fat in Tirumala Temple Laddu

Hyderabad: A controversy has erupted following reports of the use of pig fat in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala Temple Laddu during the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh. Responding to this issue, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a senior Congress leader, expressed his concerns, calling the allegations distressing.

In a post on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi stated that Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions across India, and any contamination in the Laddu Prasad has deeply disturbed devotees.

The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing.



Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world. This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into.



He emphasized that the issue is causing pain to every believer. Gandhi also called for authorities across India to ensure the sanctity of religious sites and protect their sacredness.

The allegations, if proven, could lead to a significant outcry, as the Laddu Prasad is considered a holy offering in the Tirumala Temple, one of the most famous Hindu temples in the country.