Andhra Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi Expresses Concern Over Allegations of Pig Fat in Tirumala Temple Laddu

Syed Mubashir
215 2 minutes read
Lok Sabha and a senior Congress leader, expressed his concerns, calling the allegations distressing.

Hyderabad: A controversy has erupted following reports of the use of pig fat in the preparation of the sacred Tirumala Temple Laddu during the YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh. Responding to this issue, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a senior Congress leader, expressed his concerns, calling the allegations distressing.

In a post on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Rahul Gandhi stated that Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions across India, and any contamination in the Laddu Prasad has deeply disturbed devotees.

He emphasized that the issue is causing pain to every believer. Gandhi also called for authorities across India to ensure the sanctity of religious sites and protect their sacredness.

