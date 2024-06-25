Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath as Lok Sabha MP, Chants ‘Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan’: Video

Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Tuesday, holding a copy of the Constitution as a symbolic gesture. As he concluded his oath, Gandhi chanted ‘Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan,’ emphasizing his commitment to upholding the Constitution.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gandhi wrote, “To protect the Constitution is the duty of every patriotic Indian. We will fulfil this duty in full measure.”

The second day of the 18th Lok Sabha session began with notable events. Earlier, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi sparked controversy by chanting ‘Jai Palestine’ during his oath. Amidst the session’s proceedings, Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha loudly chanted “Jodo jodo, Bharat jodo,” referencing Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatras, as Gandhi took his oath representing the Rae Bareli constituency.

I, Rahul Gandhi…



Having been elected a member of the House of People, do solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, and that I will faithfully… pic.twitter.com/sICBGMDMAf — Congress (@INCIndia) June 25, 2024

Rahul Gandhi emerged as a prominent opposition leader in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leading a vigorous campaign against the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He secured significant victories in both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats. Following his decision to vacate the Wayanad seat, his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is set to contest the upcoming by-polls for the constituency.

As the 18th Lok Sabha session continues, Gandhi’s oath-taking highlights the Congress party’s focus on constitutional values and its ongoing efforts to unite the country.