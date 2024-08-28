Rahul Gandhi Travels on DTC Bus, Listens to Drivers, Conductors, and Marshals

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took a ride on a DTC bus today, engaging with drivers, conductors, and marshals to hear their concerns firsthand.

During his visit to the Sarojini Nagar Bus Depot, Gandhi interacted with the staff, listening to their grievances and discussing the challenges they face in their daily work.

Rahul Gandhi continues to reach out to various sections of society, amplifying the voices of those who make significant contributions to the nation’s development.

This initiative is part of his ongoing efforts to understand the needs of every segment of society and work towards their betterment.